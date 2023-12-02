Randle racked up 20 points (8-15 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 3-3 FT), 10 rebounds and nine assists over 35 minutes during Friday's 119-106 victory over the Raptors.

Randle dominated Friday's contest despite dealing with right knee inflammation, leading the team in rebounds and assists while finishing as one of two starters with 20 or more points and ending one dime short of a triple-double. Randle has posted at least 20 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists in three games this season, including in two straight contests. He has recorded a double-double in three straight outings.