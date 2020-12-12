Randle scored 11 points (5-11 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 0-3 FT), eight rebounds, six assists and two steals over 29 minutes during the Knicks' 90-84 Friday night win over the Pistons.

Despite not recording a triple-double all of last season, Randle has at times displayed skills as a capable passer. On a night where no knick scored more than 15 points, Randle was responsible for some of the distribution. New York's abundance of hybrid forwards may present a logjam at times, but Randle can reasonably be viewed as the top fantasy option for the Knicks.