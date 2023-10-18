Watch Now:

Randle (rest) is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Wizards.

Randle didn't start against the Celtics due to rest since the team was on the first half of a back-to-back set, but the star forward will return to the starting unit along the rest of the expected starters for opening night: Jalen Brunson, Quentin Grimes, RJ Barrett and Mitchell Robinson.

More News