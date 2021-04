Randle recorded 14 points (5-20 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 3-3 FT), 11 assists, eight rebounds, one steal and one block Friday in a 99-86 loss to the Mavericks.

Randle posted a double-double, but it marked the first time this season during which he did so by recording double figures in assists instead of rebounds. It was also largely unpleasant due to his shooting performance. Randle's 5-of-20 shooting line marked his lowest shot percentage of the season with at least 20 shots attempted.