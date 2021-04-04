Randle notched 29 points (9-16 FG, 5-9 3Pt, 6-7 FT), eight rebounds and three assists across 30 minutes in Saturday's win over the Pistons.

Randle surpassed the 20-point mark once again -- something he has done in five of his last seven appearances -- and continues to be the Knicks' go-to player on offense. While he couldn't post a third straight double-double, the All-Star big man continues to make his presence felt on both ends of the court and has grabbed at least eight boards in five games in a row aside from scoring at a strong clip on a nightly basis.