Randle recorded 28 points (11-20 FG, 2-4 3PT, 4-5 FT), six rebounds and six assists in 38 minutes during the 106-103 loss to Cleveland on Friday.

Randle once again posted a strong outing in the loss Friday. The forward may not have had the strongest shooting night, but still led the team in points and overall production. Randle has not had many dull nights this season and continues to be one of the top performers for the Knicks who are struggling to find ways to win. He will continue to be viable as long as he can remain in starting rotation with his excess of minutes.