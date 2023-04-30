Randle (ankle) is officially listed as questionable, but he's going through a pregame workout ahead of Sunday's Game 1 matchup versus the Heat, Mike Vorkunov of The Athletic reports.

Randle left the Knicks' close-out Game 5 win over the Cavaliers due to a left ankle sprain and was limited at practices leading up to the Eastern Conference Semifinals, but he appears to be trending in the right direction ahead of Game 1. His official availability likely won't be known until closer to the 1:00 p.m. ET tipoff, but if he's forced to the sidelines, Obi Toppin would presumably garner increased minutes.