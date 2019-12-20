Knicks' Julius Randle: Good to go Friday
Randle (leg) was cleared to play Friday against the Heat, Mike Vorkunov of The Athletic reports.
Randle was expected to play Friday despite not practicing Wednesday due to the left leg soreness, so it's no surprise he'll be available. According to Chris Iseman of The Bergen Record, the 25-year-old will slot into his usual spot in the Knicks' starting five.
More News
-
Knicks' Julius Randle: Expected to play Friday•
-
Knicks' Julius Randle: Doesn't practice Wednesday•
-
Knicks' Julius Randle: Double-doubles in victory•
-
Knicks' Julius Randle: Leads Knicks to back-to-back wins•
-
Knicks' Julius Randle: Strong line in overtime win•
-
Knicks' Julius Randle: Solid effort against Portland•
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 9
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 9.
-
Week 9 Fantasy basketball rankings
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 9 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for one of the heaviest weeks...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Take that deal
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 8
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 8.