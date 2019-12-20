Play

Knicks' Julius Randle: Good to go Friday

Randle (leg) was cleared to play Friday against the Heat, Mike Vorkunov of The Athletic reports.

Randle was expected to play Friday despite not practicing Wednesday due to the left leg soreness, so it's no surprise he'll be available. According to Chris Iseman of The Bergen Record, the 25-year-old will slot into his usual spot in the Knicks' starting five.

