Randle had 14 points (6-17 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 2-5 FT), 15 rebounds, four assists and one steal across 34 minutes during Wednesday's 116-105 loss to the Wizards.

Randle got off to a dreadful start shooting the ball, going 2-of-9 from the field for six points in the first half, though he helped make up for it with 10 first-half rebounds. The power forward was finally able to find his rhythm in the final period with eight points on 4-of-5 shooting from the field while also finishing with a game-high 15 boards. Randle has now recorded a double-double in 12 straight, grabbing at least 15 rebounds in eight of those contests.