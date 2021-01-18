Randle went for 21 points (5-19 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 9-13 FT), 17 rebounds and one assist in 39 minutes during the Knicks' 91-84 win Monday over the Magic.

The 17 rebounds were a season-high as were his 13 free throw attempts. Otherwise, Randle could not buy a basket and his 26.3 percent shooting snapped a streak of three consecutive games making better than 50 percent of his shots.