Randle finished Sunday's loss to the 76ers with 24 points (7-23 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 6-8 FT), seven rebounds, three assists and five steals.

Randle played a whopping 46 minutes in the overtime loss, and while it was a rough night from the field, he saved a strong fantasy line with a season-high five steals. The All-Star was coming off of a monster triple-double in Thursday's win over Orlando, when he posted 18 points, 10 rebounds and a career-high 17 assists.