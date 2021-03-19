Randle went for 18 points (8-20 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 17 assists, 10 rebounds and a steal in Thursday's win over the Magic.

It was another monster night for Randle, who handed out a career-high assists total while notching his third triple-double of the season. Randle has been among the league's most dependable night-to-night fantasy contributors, and he'll finish out the week with a matchup against the Sixers at Madison Square Garden on Sunday.