Knicks' Julius Randle: Hands out team-high seven dimes
Randle tallied 16 points (7-13 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 2-3 FT), 10 rebounds, seven assists, and one block in 37 minutes during Wednesday's 95-83 loss to the Magic.
Randle had another double-double Wednesday but also chipped in with a team-high seven assists. The point guard situation is a mess and the offense seems to be defaulting through Randle's hands. This will only help his overall fantasy value moving forward, allowing him to flirt with top-60 numbers in eight-category leagues.
