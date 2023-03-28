Randle had 26 points (10-19 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 3-3 FT), four rebounds, three assists and one steal in 28 minutes during Monday's 137-115 victory over the Rockets.

The veteran forward's rebounding has slowed down lately, but Randle remains a beast when it comes to scoring as he closes out a career-best season. Over 13 games in March, he's failed to score at least 20 points only three times while averaging 27.0 points, 7.7 boards, 4.3 assists and 3.2 threes.