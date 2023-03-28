Randle had 26 points (10-19 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 3-3 FT), four rebounds, three assists and one steal in 28 minutes during Monday's 137-115 victory over the Rockets.
The veteran forward's rebounding has slowed down lately, but Randle remains a beast when it comes to scoring as he closes out a career-best season. Over 13 games in March, he's failed to score at least 20 points only three times while averaging 27.0 points, 7.7 boards, 4.3 assists and 3.2 threes.
More News
-
Knicks' Julius Randle: Flirts with double-double in defeat•
-
Knicks' Julius Randle: Erupts for career-high 57 points•
-
Knicks' Julius Randle: Subpar shooting continues•
-
Knicks' Julius Randle: Pours in 33 points•
-
Knicks' Julius Randle: Woeful shooting Saturday•
-
Knicks' Julius Randle: Notches double-double in loss•