Randle scored 12 points (4-17 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 3-4 FT) to go along with eight rebounds, two assists and two steals across 37 minutes in Tuesday's loss to the Heat.

Randle had a dreadful shooting night, posting only a 30.4 true shooting percentage. The struggles were out of character for him to this point in the campaign, as he entered the game with a 47.7 percent field-goal percentage -- up 1.7 points from his first season in New York. Even considering the relatively poor effort, Randle found other ways to chip and now has three multi-steal performances in his last five contests.