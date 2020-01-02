Knicks' Julius Randle: Hot streak continues Wednesday

Randle accumulated 22 points (8-15 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 3-4 FT), 13 rebounds, three assists, one steal and one block in 30 minutes during Wednesday's 117-93 win over the Trail Blazers.

Randle has been cooking over the past five games, averaging 28.0 points on 53.0 percent shooting, plus 10.0 rebounds and 3.0 assists in 34.6 minutes. More broadly, he's increased his scoring each month, racking up 21.4 points per game in December compared to 17.1 points in November and 15.6 points in October.