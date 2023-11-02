Randle had six points (3-15 shooting, 0-6 3Pt), six rebounds, four assists and a steal over 35 minutes in Wednesday's 95-89 loss to the Cavaliers.

In five games this season, Randle has failed to score 20-plus points and has shot less than 40 percent from the field in all but one contest. He's able to contribute outside of scoring, but it's simply not up to the quality of play for a two-time All-Star player. He'll look to shake off his slump Friday against the Bucks.