Randle delivered 21 points (8-17 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 3-7 FT), six rebounds and eight assists across 38 minutes in Saturday's 122-108 win over the Hornets.

Randle ended just two assists away from a double-double, and while his streak of games with 20 or more points ended at six, he took a step forward in the distributing department and dished out eight dimes for the third consecutive contest. A player who's capable of making a steady impact on both ends of the court, Randle should continue playing a prominent role for the Knicks moving forward.