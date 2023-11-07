Randle supplied 27 points (9-21 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 6-6 FT), 10 rebounds and three assists over 37 minutes during Monday's 111-97 win over the Clippers.

Randle has had a tough time putting the ball in the hoop early in the campaign, as he came into Monday shooting an ugly 27.1 percent from the field through six games. By that measure, his 9-for-21 mark against the Clippers was a marked improvement, as was the veteran forward's 3-for-8 performance from deep after he went just 1-for-15 from beyond the arc over his previous two contests. Despite Randle's early-season shooting woes, he's posted a double-double in six of his seven appearances thus far and is averaging a healthy 4.9 assists per game.