Randle mustered 23 points (8-21 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 4-4 FT), 13 rebounds and three assists across 37 minutes in Wednesday's loss against the Hawks.

Randle wasn't efficient by any means but still led the Knicks in their playoff exit. That was the trend during the entire season, though, as Randle delivered a career-best season that resulted in him winning the Most Improved Player of the Year award. The former Kentucky standout posted double-doubles in every playoff game while also averaging 24.1 points, 10.2 rebounds, 6.0 assists and 0.9 steals across 37.5 minutes per game during the regular season.