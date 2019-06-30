Knicks' Julius Randle: Joining Knicks

Randle and the Knicks agreed to a three-year, $63 million contract Sunday, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

New York was reluctant to offer Kevin Durant a max deal due to his Achilles injury, but they did manage to land Randle, who put up 21.4 points along with 8.7 boards and 3.1 assists across 73 contests a season ago in New Orleans. He'll immediately step into the starting five, likely pushing either Mario Hezonja or Mitchell Robinson to a bench role.