Randle and Knicks won't play Saturday against the Spurs was postponed after four San Antonio players recently tested positive for COVID-19, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Randle and the Knicks now have two games remaining this week -- Wednesday against the Magic and Sunday against Minnesota. The team's game against the Spurs will presumably be made up at a later date this season. Though Randle will miss out on a four-game week, he at least turned in one of his best lines of the season in Monday's win over the Hawks (44 points, nine rebounds and five assists in 41 minutes).