Randle finished Wednesday's 109-94 win over the Rockets with 31 points (11-19 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 5-6 FT), eight rebounds, four assists and one block over 34 minutes.

Randle has scored 20-plus points in all but two games in January and has registered four-plus assists in eight straight games. The former All-NBA forward is having a productive start to the new year and is averaging 26.5 points on 46.3 percent shooting, 7.4 rebounds and 4.6 assists over 35.8 minutes per game in January.