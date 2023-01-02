Randle notched 28 points (7-18 FG, 4-12 3Pt, 10-12 FT), 16 rebounds, six assists and one steal over 40 minutes during Monday's 102-83 win over the Suns.

Randle put forth an all-around performance in Monday's victory, leading the Knicks in scoring, rebounds, assists and threes made. Randle has tallied at least 25 points, 15 rebounds and five assists on two occasions this season.