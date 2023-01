Randle ended with 37 points (13-25 FG, 5-13 3Pt, 6-7 FT), nine rebounds and two assists over 37 minutes during Thursday's 120-117 overtime win over the Celtics.

Randle led all players in Thursday's game in scoring, connecting on a team-high five threes while finishing one rebound short of a double-double. Randle has surpassed the 35-point mark seven times this season, including in two straight games.