Randle had a game-high 35 points (13-23 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 6-7 FT), six rebounds, four assists, one block and two steals over 39 minutes in Wednesday's 116-100 win over the Bulls.

It's the third time in four games that Randle has scored 35-plus points in a game. It's also the fourth time in five contests that he's led New York in scoring. Randle has gotten over his slow start to the season and is averaging 29.0 points on 51.5 percent shooting, 9.0 rebounds and 2.9 assists over 37.0 minutes per game over his last 10 appearances.