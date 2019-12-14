Knicks' Julius Randle: Leads Knicks to back-to-back wins

Randle had 26 points (10-17 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 3-5 FT), nine boards and four assists in 31 minutes of a 103-101 win against the Kings on Friday.

Randle lead his team in scoring and fell one rebound shy of his second straight double-double while helping his team to back-to-back wins for the first time this season. Randle posted his highest shooting percentage of the month in the contest, matching his second highest scoring total of the season. Randle will face the Nuggets on Sunday.