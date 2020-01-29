Knicks' Julius Randle: Leads team in loss
Randle scored 24 points (10-19 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 4-5 FT) and added five rebounds, two assists and one steal in 37 minutes during Tuesday's 97-92 loss to Charlotte.
Randle turned in his third-straight game of more than 20 points but came well short of a third double-double in a row. He failed to make any of his three-point attempts for the second consecutive game and is now one for his last 16 attempts from beyond the arc.
