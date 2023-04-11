Head coach Tim Thibodeau said Randle (ankle) participated in the non-contact parts of Tuesday's practice, Fred Katz of The Athletic reports.
Randle sprained his left ankle at the end of March and was expected to be re-evaluated in two weeks. He missed New York's final five regular-season games, but it appears the left-handed forward has made good progress since then. However, his official injury designation for Saturday's Game 1 matchup versus the Cavaliers likely won't be known until Friday.
