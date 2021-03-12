Randle registered seven points (3-12 FG, 1-2 3Pt), eight rebounds, six assists and one block Thursday in a 134-101 loss at Milwaukee.

Randle logged his season worsts for scoring and minutes (29) against the Bucks. Randle's seven points also marked the first time in which he logged a single figure over said category since Feb. 21 last year. Randle clearly suffered facing reigning DPOY Giannis Antetokounmpo but is slated to compete in an easier matchup Saturday at Oklahoma City.