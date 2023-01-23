Randle posted 23 points (8-14 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 5-8 FT), 19 rebounds and eight assists in 37 minutes during Sunday's 125-116 loss to Toronto.

Randle secured a game-high 19 rebounds and led his team with eight assists. He also collected another double-double, which marks his 13th double-double in his last 14 contests.