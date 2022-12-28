Randle posted 29 points (11-23 FG, 5-11 3Pt, 2-4 FT), 18 rebounds and four assists across 45 minutes during Tuesday's 126-121 overtime loss to the Mavericks.

Randle has been excellent as a two-way threat of late, recording seven double-doubles over his last eight appearances while also putting up at least 29 points in each of his last four outings. The power forward is rediscovering his best form in December and the numbers back that up, as he's averaging 26.8 points, 11.4 rebounds and 3.9 assists per game in the current month.