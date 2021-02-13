Randle dropped 24 points (8-15 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 6-7 FT), 18 rebounds, four assists and one steal over 32 minutes in Friday's win over the Wizards.

This was certainly a bounce-back game for Randle who made just 22.2 percent of his shots Tuesday en route to a 12-point, eight-rebound performance. His 18 rebounds were a season high and it was the sixth time this season he's topped 15 boards. Randle has now hit the 20-point mark six times in his last seven games while adding five double-doubles along the way.