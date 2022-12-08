Randle finished with 34 points (10-19 FG, 6-12 3Pt, 8-8 FT), 17 rebounds, five assists and one steal over 33 minutes during Wednesday's 113-89 win over the Hawks.

Randle dominated the third quarter as he scored 19 points and grabbed five rebounds and New York outscored Atlanta by 10 points in the period. It was his 10th double-double of the season and the first time he recorded more than 12 rebounds. He got off to a bit of a slow start this year and was averaging just 17.6 points per game through his first eight contests. Since then, he's scored 23.5 points and pulled down 8.7 boards per game while making 47.7 percent of his shots and 37.0 percent of his three-pointers.