Randle was named the 2020-21 Most Improved Player of the Year, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

The 26-year-old excelled during his second year in New York with new coach Tom Thibodeau, and he averaged 24.1 points, 10.2 rebounds and 6.0 assists in 37.6 minutes, all of which match or set career-high marks. Randle also shot 41.1 percent on three-pointers and 81.1 percent from the charity stripe to set career highs to lead the Knicks back to the playoffs for the first time since the 2012-13 season.