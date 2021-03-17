Randle scored 19 points (7-19 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 4-6 FT) to go along with 15 rebounds and eight assists in a 99-96 loss to the 76ers on Tuesday.
Randle continued his dominant play by notching his 26th double-double of the season. The Knicks' star was also just two assists shy of his third triple-double. The forward has impressed all season, averaging team-high point, rebound and assist totals on the year. Look for Randle's production to continue throughout the second half of the season with New York in the playoff mix.
