Randle finished with 16 points (4-11 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 7-7 FT), 17 rebounds and nine assists in Thursday's victory over Golden State.

Randle has been a force on the boards of late, tying his season high with 17 rebounds in each of his past two games. Though his shot wasn't falling Thursday, the former Kentucky Wildcat still finished with double-digit points for the 16th straight time this season while also dishing nine assists. Randle has taken a step forward in 2020-21 with career-high per-game averages across a number of categories, including points (22.4), rebounds (11.4), assists (6.3) and three-pointers (1.4).