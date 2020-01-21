Knicks' Julius Randle: Nears double-double in win

Randle provided 19 points (7-17 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 5-5 FT), nine rebounds, one assist and one steal in 27 minutes during Monday's win over the Cavaliers.

Randle fell a lone rebound short of notching a second consecutive double-double. While his 44.9 percent mark from the field and 29.5 percent hit rate from beyond the arc leave owners wanting more, Randle's generating reasonable averages of 18.9 points, 9.2 rebounds and 3.2 assists in 32.0 minutes per game on the season.