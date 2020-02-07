Knicks' Julius Randle: Nears double-double

Randle went for 22 points (10-16 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), eight rebounds, four assists, two blocks and one steal in 30 minutes during Thursday's 105-103 win over the Magic.

It was another strong showing for Randle, who continues to be one of the team's most important scoring threats. The departure of Marcus Morris could increase Randle's upside on the offensive end, and he has been playing at a high level of late since he has scored 20 or more points in five of New York's last seven contests, while shooting 48.3 percent from the field over that span.