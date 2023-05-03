Randle registered 25 points (8-18 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 6-6 FT), 12 rebounds and eight assists over 38 minutes during Tuesday's 111-105 win over Miami in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals.

Randle led all players in Tuesday's Game 2 in rebounds while posting a double-double showing in his first action since April 26 due to a knee injury. Randle, who finished two assists short of a triple-double, tallied his highest point, rebound and assist totals of the postseason in the victory.