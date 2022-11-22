Randle amassed 25 points (9-16 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 5-6 FT), 11 rebounds and one assist across 33 minutes during Monday's 129-119 victory over the Thunder.

Randle showed improvement from the field after shooting 4-for-11 in his last matchup Sunday against the Suns. He also collected 11 boards, resulting in his eighth double-double of the 2022-23 campaign over 18 contests. The Kentucky product has yet to miss a game this season and is averaging 20.8 points, 8.8 rebounds and 3.0 assists in 32.7 minutes.