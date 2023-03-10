Randle produced 23 points (8-22 FG, 2-12 3Pt, 5-9 FT), 10 rebounds, five assists and two steals across 36 minutes during Thursday's 122-117 loss to the Kings.

Randle shot poorly for the second straight game Thursday, and he's gone 13-for-39 (33.3 percent) -- including 4-for-21 from three-point range -- over the pair of contests. On a positive note, he managed to reach the double-digit mark in rebounds for the first time in eight contests and finished with his 39th double-double of the campaign. Randle is on pace to average a double-double for the third time in his career, as he's posting career-best marks of 25.2 points and 10.4 boards through 68 games.