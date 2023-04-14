Randle (ankle) is listed as questionable for Game 1 of the Eastern Conference First Round against the Cavaliers on Saturday.

Despite the questionable designation, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports that Randle has been steadily improving and is targeting Saturday's contest as his first game back since suffering an ankle injury during a March 29 win over Miami, so it appears the forward is trending more toward probable than questionable. However, Wojnarowski also relays that Randle's official availability likely won't be known until after he goes through his usual pregame routine, so check back in ahead of Saturday's 6:00 p.m. ET tipoff.