Randle (ankle) has been ruled out for Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals against the Heat on Sunday.

As expected, Randle has been officially ruled out after Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reported earlier Sunday that the forward was unlikely to suit up. Quentin Grimes (shoulder) has been cleared to play after missing the final two games of the opening-round series, but Josh Hart and Obi Toppin will start Sunday next to Jalen Brunson, RJ Barrett and Mitchell Robinson. Randle was able to go through a pregame workout Sunday, but his status for Tuesday's Game 2 remains unclear.