Randle registered 22 points (7-15 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 7-8 FT), nine rebounds, two assists and a block across 33 minutes in Saturday's win over the Rockets.

Randle came just one board shy of putting up his 19th double-double of the season, but the star forward continues to show progress and is firmly entrenched as the Knicks' go-to player on offense. Randle has scored at least 20 points in seven of his last eight appearances, averaging 22.9 points per game during that eight-game span.