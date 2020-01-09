Knicks' Julius Randle: Out again
Randle (personal) will not play Friday against the Pelicans.
It'll be the second straight absence for Randle, who also missed Wednesday's game for the same reason. Bobby Portis and Kevin Knox should again be set for increased minutes, though there's a chance the Knicks could get Marcus Morris (neck) back from injury.
