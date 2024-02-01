The Knicks announced Thursday that Randle (shoulder) will be re-evaluated in 2-3 weeks.

Randle suffered a dislocated right shoulder Saturday against the Heat, and the Knicks are optimistic that his absence will be measured in weeks rather than months. However, a better timetable for his return could come into focus once he's re-evaluated in mid-to-late February. Josh Hart has seen plenty of run over the past two matchups, averaging 9.0 points, 11.0 rebounds and 8.5 assists in 41.0 minutes per game.