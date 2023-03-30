Randle (ankle) suffered a sprained left ankle in Wednesday's win over the Heat and will be re-evaluated in two weeks.
Randle's regular season will come to a close, as the Knicks have just five games left. However, the star big man could return for a postseason run; the team currently sits in fifth place in the Eastern Conference. Obi Toppin, Jericho Sims and Isaiah Hartenstein are candidates to receive an increased role in his absence. Randle will finish the regular season averaging 25.1 points, 10.0 rebounds and 4.1 assists in 35.5 minutes across 77 contests.
More News
-
Knicks' Julius Randle: Exits Wednesday with ankle sprain•
-
Knicks' Julius Randle: Hits for 26 in win•
-
Knicks' Julius Randle: Flirts with double-double in defeat•
-
Knicks' Julius Randle: Erupts for career-high 57 points•
-
Knicks' Julius Randle: Subpar shooting continues•
-
Knicks' Julius Randle: Pours in 33 points•