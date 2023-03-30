Randle (ankle) suffered a sprained left ankle in Wednesday's win over the Heat and will be re-evaluated in two weeks.

Randle's regular season will come to a close, as the Knicks have just five games left. However, the star big man could return for a postseason run; the team currently sits in fifth place in the Eastern Conference. Obi Toppin, Jericho Sims and Isaiah Hartenstein are candidates to receive an increased role in his absence. Randle will finish the regular season averaging 25.1 points, 10.0 rebounds and 4.1 assists in 35.5 minutes across 77 contests.