Randle scored 18 points (7-10 FG, 0-2 3PT, 4-6 FT), had five rebounds, three assists, a steal, and a block in 29 minutes during Wednesday's 100-93 preseason win over the Cavaliers.

Randle paced the Knicks with his 18 points, including a solid 70% shooting from the floor. The forward's role should remain solid with the Knicks and he provides a good offensive floor coming off a year where he took the highest amount of shot attempts per game.