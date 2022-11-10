Randle scored 24 points (7-15 FG, 4-8 3PT, 6-9 FT) and added 11 rebounds and three assists in 31 minutes during Wednesday's loss to the Nets.

Randle entered the contest coming off his best scoring night of the young season, and he came through with another strong effort despite taking a 112-85 loss. He's already tallied five double-doubles through 11 games, and more recently, he's finished with 20-plus points in three straight contests.